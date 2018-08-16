

CTV Montreal





While the campaign hasn’t officially started, the Quebec Liberals were courting Anglo voters for the third time this week during a closed-door meeting between community leaders and Premier Philippe Couillard on Thursday.

Couillard said he spoke about access to healthcare and education for the English-speaking community during the meeting at Dawson College, as well as keeping school boards.

In the past, Couillard has accused Coalition Avenir Quebec leader Francois Legault of wanting to abolish the province’s school boards.

It’s the second time this year Couillard has met with English-speaking leaders such as the Quebec Community Groups Network.

Couillard praised Finance Minister Carlos Leitao, saying Anglophones should continue to support the Liberals if they wish to see an economically responsible government.

“I think English-speaking Quebecers, like all Quebecers, want their public finances to be well-managed,” said Couillard. “This man right here is probably one of the best finance ministers in the country. They would agree they’re happy to see the economy booming as it is because of what we did.”

During the meeting, Couillard announced a $1.5 million study into adding space at Dawson College, saying English CEGEPs have suffered from neglect.

On Tuesday, Minister Responsible for English-Speaking Quebecers Kathleen Weil announced how $7 million intended to improve Anglophone access to healthcare and other services would be spent.

The provincial election will be held on Oct. 1.