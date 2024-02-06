Cote Saint-Luc seniors' home to close, leaving 77 residents looking for housing

The King David seniors' home in Côte Saint-Luc has announced it is closing, leaving 77 residents searching for a new place to live.

In a statement posted to its website, the private seniors' home said it has been hit hard financially since the pandemic.

"The decision to cease operations was not made lightly. The unprecedented times following the COVID-19 pandemic have been particularly difficult for private assisted-living residences, and unfortunately, Le King David is no exception," it said.

The building owners declined a request for an interview on Tuesday.

The decision to close it came as a shock to residents and those who care for them.

"It's just so sudden. It's a sudden thing that everyone has to pick up and go. All their children, they're just scrambling," said Kimberley Mikulis, an elder care companion.

The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal said it has been advised of the closure and that the regional health board will provide support to every resident who is looking for a new place to live.

"The facility's 77 residents now have a file at CLSC René-Cassin, each assessed by a professional of SAPA-SAD (Supporting independent living for the elderly - home support component)," the health board said in a statement.

The CIUSSS said residents and their families were able to take part in two information sessions and ask questions to elder care support professionals.

The King David seniors' home has been open since 1975 and its closure is part of an alarming trend.

Last week, Quebec's seniors minister announced that 500 private seniors residences had closed in the last five years. The government is offering financial aid to keep private seniors' residences open but it won't save the King David.

Helen Osher teaches art to the residents and worries that there are fewer places for seniors who keep kosher.

"Being an older person my age is just a little harder to go from one [place] to another. That's the hard part," said resident Judy Young.

Some residents have already found homes, like Simon Assedo's 95-year-old mother. In the middle of packing on Tuesday, he told CTV News that the closure comes at a cost.

"At 95, she can’t accept it, to tell you the truth. She finds it really really stressful," he said.

The King David will cease operations on Sept. 30.