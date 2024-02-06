Cote Saint-Luc seniors' home to close, 77 residents looking for housing

The King David seniors' home in Côte Saint-Luc has announced it is closing, leaving 77 residents searching for a new place to live.

In a statement posted to its website, the private seniors' home said it has been hit hard financially since the pandemic.

"The decision to cease operations was not made lightly. The unprecedented times following the COVID-19 pandemic have been particularly difficult for private assisted-living residences, and unfortunately, Le King David is no exception," it said.

Regional health board the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal said it has been advised the King David will close on Sept. 30.

The health board said it will provide support to every resident who is looking for a new place to live.

"The facility's 77 residents now have a file at CLSC René-Cassin, each assessed by a professional of SAPA-SAD (Supporting independent living for the elderly - home support component)," the health board said in a statement.

The CIUSSS said residents and their families were able to take part in two information sessions and ask questions to elder care support professionals.

The King David seniors' home has been open since 1975.