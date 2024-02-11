Cote-des-Neiges residents hear gunshots overnight: Montreal police investigating

The Montreal police (SPVM) is once again investigating gunshots heard by residents during the night, this time in the Côte-des-Neiges--Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) borough.

Police were alerted to several gunshots heard on Trans Island Avenue, near Queen Mary Road, by a 911 call around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

On arrival, police discovered at least one shell casing on the ground.

Checks are under way to locate any surveillance cameras that might give us some more information about this event. For the moment, no one has been reported injured, and no arrests have been made", said Constable Jeanne Drouin, spokesperson for the SPVM.

The SPVM has set up a security perimeter to protect the scene for the ongoing investigation.