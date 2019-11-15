MONTREAL - The comptroller general is investigating allegations of a "toxic work environment" at the office of NDG Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery.

The accusations have not targeted mayor Montgomery according to TVA Nouvelles, who first reported on the investigation. Her chief-of-staff, Annalisa Harris, is at the centre of the controversy.

TVA cited anonymous sources who said Harris had an authoritarian management style.

CTV News could not reach Harris on Friday.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said she was open to the comptroller's investigation.

"I'm not the type of mayor who will hide and just throw things under the carpet. Absolutely not. I believe our public servants have to work in a happy, healthy environment," she said.

Municipal opposition leader Lionel Perez sits on the bureau council. He noted that he has problems of his own with Montgomery's administration.

"There has to be a connection between this investigation and the recent change in policy implemented by Ms. Montgomery regarding myself and other elected officials," he said. "We are no longer allowed to be able to contact the borough director for citizen requests."

Montgomery did not respond to CTV News' attempts to contact her on Friday.

With files from CTV Montreal's Max Harrold