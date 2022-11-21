Coroner's inquest begins into Montreal firefighter who died during water rescue

The coroner's inquest into the death of a Montreal firefighter during a water rescue operation began Monday morning in Joliette, Que.

Pierre Lacroix died on Oct. 17, 2021 at age 58. He and his colleagues were trying to save the lives of two boaters in the St. Lawrence River when the boat capsized. His colleagues were saved, but Lacroix was trapped under the boat. His remains were found ten days later.



The two rescued boaters are expected to speak at the inquiry Monday. The firefighterswho were on the boat with Lacroix will also share their stories during the inquiry.



Quebec’s public security ministry awarded a posthumous medal of sacrifice to Lacroix.

Coroner Gehane Kamel is in charge of the inquiry that aims to shed light on the circumstances of his death. She will make recommendations for the future of water rescues, if necessary.



The Montreal firefighters association has called for the complete suspension of the water rescue service until major corrections are made for the safety of its members.

Hearings will take place over the next two weeks.



This story will be updated.