The Quebec coroner released his report regarding the death of 18-year-old Clement Ouimet - a cyclist killed last October on Camilien-Houde way.

According to the analysis by Dr. Jean Brochu, Ouimet struck the left rear side of an SUV when it made an illegal U-turn on the morning of October 4.

The maneouver likely took Ouimet by surprise, Brochu writes in the report, because there were skids on the ground left over when he tried to brake.

Although he was wearing a helmet at the time, the report states that Ouimet's official cause of death, at 10:43 p.m. later that night, was craniocerebral hemorrhage.

Three collisions between cyclists and cars had been reported in the same spot prior to Ouimet's fatal accident.

Brochu acknowledges that the debate over what to do next has been contentious. It rests on two points, he writes: the fact that drivers can make U-turns on the mountain, even though they're prohibited, and the fact that the road is open to traffic at all.

The City of Montreal recently launched a pilot project, closing off a section of Camilien-Houde way to automobile traffic.

But this doesn't address the fact that drivers cannot safely or easily change direction while driving over the mountain - which would essentially prevent drivers from making illegal U-turns.

If the city decides to extend to project and maintain the road closure on Mount Royal, there will need to be some rearranging done and additional measures provided to Montrealers, including the use of a shuttle service to access Mount Royal park.

Overall, Brochu writes that the "best measures need to be taken to assure the security of the most vulnerable road users, not only on Mount-Royal, but throughout the island of Montreal."