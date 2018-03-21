

CTV Montreal





The tourist who was driving an SUV that collided with an 18-year-old cyclist on Mount Royal last year will not be charged.

The Director of criminal and penal activities, the DPCP, announced its decision on Wednesday morning regarding the death of Clement Ouimet.

Police investigated the crash and passed on their findings to the DPCP on Nov. 22, but did not say whether or not they were recommending charges.

In its statement, the Crown said it was not convinced it would be able to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the driver was guilty of any crime.

The Crown also said that they had met Ouimet's family and explained their decision, before making it public.

Ouimet died on Oct. 4, 2017 as he was bicycling down Mount Royal.

A 59-year-old California man driving a Toyota Highlander on Camiellien Houde Way made an illegal U-turn near the lookout, driving into Ouimet's path.

Ouimet collided with the rear left panel of the vehicle and died later that day in hospital.

Ouimet's death prompted the city of Montreal to add more signs banning U-turns to the route, as well as to extend a concrete median.

Following its election the Plante administration decided it would ban through traffic along Camillien Houde Way, with several municipal politicians saying they hoped it would reduce the amount of cars travelling on that road and thus make it safer for cyclists.