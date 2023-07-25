Core of Montreal's Chinatown district gets Quebec heritage status

Quebec has designated Montreal's Chinatown neighbourhood a provincial heritage site, protecting nine buildings in the district from demolition or significant alteration without permission.

The province says the new designation protects the "institutional core" of the city's Chinatown, including a 19th-century school building and a former cigar factory.

Quebec's Culture Department says the neighbourhood bears significant markers of Montreal's more-than-century-old Chinese community, such as the stone arch at the western entrance of the district.

Members of Montreal's Chinese community have for years lobbied the city and province to protect the neighbourhood, which is among many Chinatowns across North America that have been threatened by gentrification.



Quebec has designated Montreal's Chinatown neighbourhood a provincial heritage site, thus protecting the area from significant changes. People stroll along Montreal's Chinatown on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul ChiassonWork to officially bestow the heritage label on Montreal's Chinatown has been ongoing since January 2022.

That year, Montreal announced Chinatown would become its first neighbourhood to receive a city-designated status recognizing its historic value.



A woman walks past a restaurant in Montreal's Chinatown on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2023.



---

- This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.