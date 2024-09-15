Two pedestrians were struck and killed by vehicles on Quebec roads

Two pedestrians were struck and killed by vehicles in Quebec on a deadly Saturday evening.

Woman killed on Quebec rural road

A pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup truck in Sainte-Geneviève-de-Berthier, Lanaudière, on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were called to Rang La Rivière Bayonne South around 8 p.m. Saturday for a collision involving a pedestrian and a pickup truck, said Sûreté du Québec sergeant Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

The victim, in her late 20s, was in the dark lane of traffic when she was struck by the pickup truck. She was transported in critical condition to the Centre hospitalier régional De Lanaudière (CHRD), where she was pronounced dead.

An investigator was on site to analyze the scene and understand the circumstances of the accident.

The driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

Toxicological tests may be carried out on the victim to determine whether she was under the influence of any substance at the time of the event.

The road was closed from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. for the investigation.

Woman in her 60s killed

A pedestrian in her 60s died on Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Route 105 near the municipality of Messines, in the Outaouais region.

The victim crossed the traffic lane in the dark, and that's when the collision occurred, said Bilodeau.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 8:45 p.m. and transported the victim in critical condition to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A reconstructionist was dispatched to the scene to establish the circumstances of the accident. The road was closed for a few hours for the purposes of the investigation.