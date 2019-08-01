

Scott Prouse , CTV Montreal





The process of getting a pardon for marijuana possession got much simpler on Thursday, with Canadians who have a conviction on their record now able to apply for a pardon online, free of charge.

The new process will make it much easier for those with convictions to travel, work or go to school according to Canada’s top law enforcement official.

Canadian Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti said on Thursday that Canada will now provide no-cost, expedited record suspensions for people convicted of simple possession of cannabis.

“Providing free immediate access to pardons will allow those with criminal records for simple possession of cannabis to move forward with their lives, making it easier to get a job, an education, rent an apartment or volunteer in the community,” the minister said.

Bill C-93, which was tabled in March, eliminates the waiting process associated with other pardon applications and waives the $631 application fee.

Lametti says the legislation is particularly significant for marginalized communities who have been disproportionately impacted by previous cannabis law enforcement.

Before legalization last Oct. 17, people convicted of simple possession could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

- With files from The Canadian Press