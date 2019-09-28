A small group of students and citizens concerned with making changes in the city are putting their minds together to brainstorm ideas of how to make Montreal more inclusive.

The group is part of the consultation on systemic racism and discrimination that met Saturday to workshop ideas.

"Our democracy does not reflect and represent the diversity in Montreal," said McGill University law student Balarama Holness.

The consultations come after more than 20,000 people signed a petition compelling city hall to do something about the systemic racism and discrimination many feel in the city.

Workshops, like the one Saturday, are part of the response.

"It's citizen-initiated and it's citizen-driven," said Holness.

Among the list of changes the group would like to see is more diversity in police and fire department ranks.

"It's easier for people to talk amongst themselves in little groups and be able to come together and find a solution to a common problem," said public consultation officer Dominique Ollivier.

The consultations are just the beginning. When they wrap in November, the real work will begin for some.

"The public consultations and the recommendations will be words on paper if the citizens that participated in the public consultations don't take action," said Holness. "This (the workshops), in my view, is about 10 per cent of the work."

A final report and list of recommendations are expected in 2020. The city will then have 60 days to announce what will come next.