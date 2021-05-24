MONTREAL -- The Alliance Syndicale de la Construction announced Monday that it has tabled formal offers at the negotiating table and all sectoral tables in order to reach agreements to avoid a labour dispute in Quebec's construction industry.

The alliance says these offers include a financial contribution by employers and workers to the insurance plan and a sharing of future increases in its costs, as well as a percentage indexation of the employer's contribution to the pension plan to ensure its long-term financing.

If there is an agreement, the alliance of unions says it will consider the issue of points rating, once the pending legislative changes are passed.

This will help the parties avoid a strike, save benefits and adopt provisions for point systems in an informed manner, according to the union grouping.

The Alliance has a 93 per cent strike mandate, with pressure tactics available at any time since last Friday, but as negotiations continue, there should be no strike action until Tuesday morning.

There are four collective agreements for 2021-2025 to be negotiated, affecting 190,000 workers across Quebec. The Alliance Syndicale is made up of the five unions recognized in the industry, and four employer associations representing sub-sectors of the industry.

The main point of contention is the use of mobile applications to record work hours on workers' personal cell phones. The unions fear for the privacy of workers, due to geolocation and the use of the worker's personal phone.

Wages do not appear to be an issue and progress has been made on pensions and group insurance.