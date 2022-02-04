Those used to taking the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel should be prepared to deal with detours, headaches, traffic gridlocks and other road nuisances in the coming weeks as construction is about to ramp up.

The Quebec Ministry of Transport announced Friday that pavement reconstruction work on Highway 25, in the Souligny Interchange and in the tunnel will intensify in the coming weeks.

The ministry said it needed to make changes to the scope of the project and choice of fire-protection materials in the tunnel and that the schedule needed to be adjusted, the ministry said.

The following long-term road closures will be in effect from mid-February to the end of the year:

The Rue des Futailes entrance to Highway 25 southbound.

Exit 4 (Montreal/Downtown) on Highway 25 northbound.

The Souligny Ave. ramp to Highway 25 northbound.

De Boucherville St. southbound between Hochelaga and Tellier streets.

Tellier St. eastbound between De Boucherville and Curatteau streets.

From the beginning of March until the end of 2022, the following closures and road alterations will be in effect:

One of three lanes on the southbound portion of the tunnel.

Detour of the roadway and maintenance of two lanes of traffic on Highway 25, southbound, between the Sherbrooke interchange and the tunnel.

Detour from the Souligny Ave. on-ramp to Highway 25 southbound.

Weekend closures will also be upcoming.