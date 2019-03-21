Featured Video
Construction closures for weekend of March 22
The ramps outlined in red will be closed from midnight Friday March 22 until 5 a.m. Monday.
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 8:48AM EDT
As crews continue to demolish old sections of the Turcot Interchange, several ramps will be closed this weekend.
The following closures are in place from midnight Friday March 22 until 5 a.m.
- Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North
- Highway 15 South/Decarie Expressway to the Lachine Canal
- Highway 15 South/Decarie Expressway to Highway 20 West
- Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West
The first entrance to Highway 20 West will be at Ste. Anne de Bellevue Blvd.
Meanwhile St. Jacques St. will be closed in both directions between Decarie Blvd. and Glen St. from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.