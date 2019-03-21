

CTV Montreal





As crews continue to demolish old sections of the Turcot Interchange, several ramps will be closed this weekend.

The following closures are in place from midnight Friday March 22 until 5 a.m.

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North Highway 15 South/Decarie Expressway to the Lachine Canal

Highway 15 South/Decarie Expressway to Highway 20 West

Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West

The first entrance to Highway 20 West will be at Ste. Anne de Bellevue Blvd.

Meanwhile St. Jacques St. will be closed in both directions between Decarie Blvd. and Glen St. from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.