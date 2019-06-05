Featured Video
Construction closures for Grand Prix weekend
Roads will close from midnight Friday until 9 a.m. Sunday June 9
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 1:23PM EDT
Many routes will be closed this weekend as Grand Prix festivities are underway, but the roads should be cleared of workers the day the race takes place.
Construction closures for Westbound Highway 20, the Turcot Interchange and the St. Pierre Interchange will last from midnight Friday June 7, 2019 until 9 a.m. Sunday June 9.
The closures are:
- Highway 20 West from the Turcot to the entrance from the Mercier Bridge
- Route 136 West to Highway 20 West
- Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West.
- Highway 15 South (Decarie Expressway) to Highway 20 West
- Several lanes on Decarie Expressway South will be closed from the Notre Dame St. Tunnel to the interchange, but two lanes will remain open
- The entrance to the Mercier Bridge/Route 138 from Highway 20 West will also be closed until 9 a.m. Sunday
St. Jacques St. between De Courcelle/Glen Rd. and Decarie Blvd. will be closed from 10 a.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
