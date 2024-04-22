Conflict degenerates into a brawl on Montreal bus

A 37-year-old man is in hospital after a brawl on a Montreal bus Sunday night.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident occurred at 10 p.m. on a bus travelling on Sainte-Catherine Street in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police say the two men started arguing and it came to blows inside the bus.

A 37-year-old man was injured in the incident.

He was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition.

The other individual, a 32-year-old man, was arrested near the scene.

He is expected to meet with investigators later on Monday.

A security perimeter was set up to allow investigators to analyze the scene.

It has since been lifted.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 22, 2024.