MONTREAL -- Quebec native and former Concordia history professor Graham Carr is Concordia’s new president and vice-chancellor, the University announced Thursday.

Carr has been serving in an interim role since July 1st and succeeds Alan Shepard. His five-year term begins today.

Concordia’s Board of Governor’s Chair Norbert Hebert Jr describes Carr as the “Board’s overwhelming top choice” and says, “his knowledge of the higher education landscape is extensive,” as is his “talent for getting things done.”

The new president has held other high-level administrative jobs at Concordia: Provost and Vice-President, Academic Affairs, Vice-President, Research and Graduate Studies and Dean of Graduate Studies.

Carr received a PhD from the University of Maine and then joined Concordia’s Department of History in 1983. According to Concordia’s website, his research focuses on North American cultural history, with an emphasis on cultural diplomacy and the civil war.

“Concordia is a young, forward-looking university,” Carr said in a university statement, laying out his vision of the future, which he says includes continued collaboration with the entire Concordia community, as well as with industry and government.