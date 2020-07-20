MONTREAL -- As a flood of anonymous allegations of sexual violence creates waves across Quebec, Concordia is also in the spotlight for an earlier case that it's alleged to have mishandled.

The Quebec Human Rights Commission is calling on Concordia to change how it handles sexual violence complaints.

It also says the school should compensate a student who says she felt abandoned by the school's administration after being assaulted on campus.

It's the student union, however, that has now taken on the task of making sure Concordia responds. It's asking the school to respond by the beginning of next month.

They say the school needs a better standalone system, as required by a federal bill, to handle sexual assault complaints, rather than subsuming them under existing disciplinary processes designed for other things.

"It really needs to be separate from the tribunal now, where they deal with plagiarism cases," said Sarah Mazhero with the Concordia Student Union.

"They are not interrelated. They are completely separate."

Watch the video above to see Mazhero's full interview.