Concordia students vote to strike as Quebec increases tuition fees
Thousands of Concordia University students are refusing to go to class after voting for a strike over the CAQ government's tuition fee increase for out-of-province and international students.
"We have a risk of incredibly damaging universities like Concordia University, universities like McGill that rely on out-of-province and international students," said Hannah Jackson, external affairs and mobilization coordinator of the Concordia Student Union (CSU). "[We] not only risk the quality of education for these affected students in terms of tuition hikes, but also all students because the quality of our education will decrease due to decreased enrollment because of these tuition hikes."
According to the CSU, the entire Faculty of Fine Arts, as well as undergraduate and graduate students in geography, undergraduates in urban planning, the history department, women's studies department, the biochemistry, chemistry and physics departments, the sociology and anthropology departments, the School of Community and Public Affairs and the Science College of Loyola are part of the demonstration.
READ MORE: Amid tuition hikes, former students share why choosing Montreal was the best decision of their lives
The Political Science Student Association (PSSA) is slated to vote on Tuesday, and the Software Computer and Engineering Science Society (SCS) is set to vote on Wednesday.
The student union calls it "a historical mobilization, an expression of student resistance to unjust tuition hikes."
"It's a step up in the escalation in terms of making sure that the government actually hears us," said Jackson. "We had the largest petition that was ever delivered to the National Assembly back in November opposing the tuition hikes, and we haven't seen any kind of response to that."
She says she wants the government to take responsibility for its actions.
"We had a single day walkout, and we haven't seen anything other than on the university side, the offering of these bursaries, and on the Quebec side, just reducing the number to a still exorbitant amount," said Jackson. "This is the next step of escalation in terms of saying that students are united in their opposition to these tuition hikes, and they must be struck down."
She adds the tuition exceptions made for students from France and Belgium are racism in disguise, as students from other French-speaking countries are not excluded from the hikes.
"This is not an example of promoting the French language. This is actually a racist and xenophobic practice," Jackson argues. "If we're really talking about promoting the French language, we expect all francophones from across the world to be treated equitably...These tuition hikes are not about promoting the French language. They are about promoting xenophobia and anti-immigrant sentiment."
The student movement is slated to take place from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.
Tuition hikes imposed by the Quebec government promise to raise fees by 30 per cent from $9,000 to a minimum of $12,000 per year for out-of-province students.
International students would now have to pay a base rate of $20,000, with the government collecting $3,000 in fees.
The tuition fee increases are set to be implemented at the start of the 2024-25 academic year.
The Quebec government is also demanding that students graduating from English-language universities be evaluated at a Level 5 on the Quebec scale of French-language proficiency by the end of their undergraduate degree program.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian hockey assault allegations could re-traumatize survivors: advocates
Allegations against a handful of hockey players are drawing renewed attention to consent culture in Canadian sports. Meanwhile, sexual assault survivors’ advocates are calling for public sensitivity as the case moves through the courts – a process that can be deeply traumatizing for victims of sexual assault across the country.
Deaths of four officer cadets at Royal Military College in 2022 not service-related, investigation rules
A Canadian Armed Forces investigation has confirmed that the deaths of four officer cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. in 2022 were not service-related and the cadets weren't on duty at the time.
'Stop driving': Toyota Canada issues warning to owners of more than 7,000 vehicles affected by recall
Toyota is telling the owners of around 7,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their air bag inflators may explode. The notice covers certain 2003-2004 models, a Toyota Canada spokesperson said Tuesday.
Skate Canada 'extremely disappointed' with Olympic medal decision, considers appeal
Skate Canada said Tuesday it was 'extremely disappointed' with the International Skating Union's position on the awarding of medals from the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and will 'consider all options to appeal.'
This U.S. couple bought a home in the 'forgotten region' of Italy. Here's what happened next
When the global pandemic hit in 2020, a U.S. couple realized that they 'needed to start enjoying' the lives that they'd 'worked so hard to afford.' It was then that they decided to bite the bullet and begin looking for their very own property in Italy.
5 semis involved in crash on Highway 1 near Lake Louise: police
A crash involving five semi-tractor trailers near Lake Louise has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning.
Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind
Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.
Trudeau's Jamaica vacation 'clearly a generous gift' but not against the rules: ethics commissioner
Canada's interim ethics commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein confirms that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau consulted his office in advance of his latest Jamaican vacation, and he was within the rules to accept the gifted accommodations from a friend. The top ethics official indicated he considers the matter closed.
UPS is cutting 12,000 jobs
UPS announced Tuesday that it will cut 12,000 jobs as part of a bid to save US$1 billion costs. Managers and contractor positions will make up most of the layoffs.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
This is how many cars were stolen in Toronto in January
New Toronto Police statistics appear to show a glimmer of hope in the battle against car thieves, as January figures indicate the first decline in years of the number of stolen vehicles in the city.
-
More than 80% of inmates in Ontario jails last year were legally innocent, awaiting trial: data
A vast majority of the people incarcerated in Ontario jails last year were awaiting a trial, according to provincial records obtained by CTV News Toronto.
-
Peter Nygard retains new lawyer after previous counsel withdraws from case
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has found a new lawyer after parting ways with his previous high-profile counsel.
Atlantic
-
There’s an app for that: N.S. announces pilot project that gives patients access to their medical records
Nova Scotia announced a new pilot project Tuesday that will give patients access to their medical records through an app called YourHealthNS.
-
Truro police say man’s disappearance is suspicious
Police in Truro, N.S., are describing a man’s recent disappearance as suspicious.
-
Speed limit reduction coming to sections of Bedford Highway
Over the next several days, two sections of the Bedford Highway will see the maximum speed limit reduced from 60 kilometres per hour down to 50.
London
-
Third suspect wanted in Langmuir Avenue shooting turns himself in: London police
A third suspect wanted in connection to an east end shooting that sent one to hospital nearly a year ago has turned himself into police.
-
Sarnia's newest fire station includes public panic room
No. 3 Hall includes innovative safety features designed not only for firefighters but also for the public. It replaces the old fire hall which dates back to the mid-1950s. Until two weeks ago, it had stood right in front of the new one
-
Wiarton Willie prediction only days away
The excitement is building in Wiarton, as the town’s famous weather predicting groundhog is preparing to share with the world his winter weather prediction, come Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police extend search area for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are continuing their search for a missing city councillor.
-
Northern Ont. police recover stolen wallets, scarves, headphones and hats
A break-and-enter suspect in Moosonee who was arrested Jan. 27 was discovered with a lot of stolen property.
-
Northern Ont. teen charged for driving truck with rear bumper strapped on
An 18-year-old from northern Ontario was stopped by police for driving an unsafe vehicle and received five traffic charges last week.
Calgary
-
5 semis involved in crash on Highway 1 near Lake Louise: police
A crash involving five semi-tractor trailers near Lake Louise has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning.
-
Calgary-based Enbridge plans to cut workforce by 650 jobs
Calgary-based Enbridge is planning to reduce its workforce by approximately 650 employees over the next month.
-
Copper wire stolen from oil sites, 3 people charged: Alta. RCMP
Three people were arrested southeast of Drumheller, Alta., over the weekend in connection with the theft of copper wire from oil sites.
Kitchener
-
Health minister announces new cardiac lab at St. Mary's General Hospital
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones was in Kitchener Tuesday to announce money for a third cardiac catheterization lab at St. Mary’s General Hospital.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Cambridge woman’s death
A 57-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 61-year-old woman in Cambridge last week, Waterloo regional police confirm.
-
Crews demolish beloved Waterloo landmark
Sonny’s Restaurant, the iconic Waterloo landmark which opened in 1965, was torn down on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Crane snaps in Surrey, WorkSafe investigating
WorkSafe BC has issued a stop work order for a construction site in Surrey after an incident involving a crane Tuesday morning.
-
B.C. human rights commissioner launches police use-of-force inquiry
British Columbia's human rights commissioner has launched an inquiry into the use of force by police against racialized people and those with mental health issues in the province.
-
SkyTrain station in New Westminster closed due to medical emergency
A medical emergency has forced the partial closure of Metro Vancouver's Expo Line SkyTrain on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton City Hall shooting: Officials to provide update on Tuesday
The city is expected to give an update on the status of Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday.
-
Non-essential water use ban remains in place as crews work on problem at treatment plant
The ban on non-essential water use in the Edmonton-area continues as Epcor works to fix a failure in the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant.
-
Edmonton extortion series: 2 arrested during 'attempted arson' in Tamarack
Two more arrests were made Monday in connection to an extortion series in Edmonton.
Windsor
-
WECHU not proceeding with relocation to UWindsor
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is not proceeding with a planned relocation to the University of Windsor.
-
Two fraud suspects sought at Windsor store
Windsor police are asking for help identifying two suspects wanted for theft and fraud at a local store.
-
Crews respond to upgraded fire in east Windsor
Windsor firefighters are responding to a working fire in east Windsor.
Regina
-
This Saskatchewan town was Canada's hot spot Tuesday
With January feeling more like late March in Saskatchewan it may come as no surprise it was home to the warmest community in Canada on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Hens could soon be allowed in some Regina backyards
Regina city council will decide whether to allow some residents to keep backyard hens as a trial project.
-
Fire at Regina recycling facility under control, no injuries reported
No one was injured in a fire in Regina's Eastview neighbourhood on Monday, according to an update from Regina Fire.
Ottawa
-
2 teenagers among 11 accused facing drug charges in Pembroke, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police says two teens are among multiple people who are facing drug related charges following two search warrants in Pembroke, Ont..
-
Ottawa senior says he was denied a car rental because he was 'too old'
An Ottawa senior is warning his peers after he was declined a rental car for being too old and was denied a refund.
-
Police search for suspect in two Ottawa robberies
Ottawa police are searching for a suspect in two robberies that happened last week.
Saskatoon
-
Document provides clues about proposed Saskatoon arena
A proposed new arena could have an eventual seating capacity of 18,000.
-
Sask. mass killer had 'child-like demeanour,' inquest hears
A, Indigenous elder who works in the correctional system told a Saskatchewan inquest that the man responsible for the worst mass stabbing in Canadian history had a 'child-like' demeanour.
-
Saskatoon parents say new shelter will be too close to school
Some parents are hoping to reverse a joint decision by the city and the province to open a 30-bed shelter in the Sutherland neighbourhood due to its proximity to an elementary school.