Q&A: As Quebec imposes Level 5 French rules on English universities, how attainable is it?
There has been a lot of talk in recent days about Level 5 French-language proficiency after Quebec announced a new policy requirement for English universities.
They will now have to ensure 80 per cent of their students attain that intermediate level of French by the time they graduate, otherwise the schools could lose provincial funding.
The measure applies to McGill and Concordia universities, but in the case of Bishop's University, in Sherbrooke, Que., they won't face financial penalties if that target isn't met.
It's a controversial requirement that the post-secondary institutions say is unrealistic and will hurt their pocketbooks.
CJAD 800 host Elias Makos spoke to Taylor Ireland, president of Ateliers de Conversation Anglaise, a language school in Quebec City established in 1983, about the new measure and how attainable he thinks it is for the universities.
This article has been edited for clarity and length. Listen to the full interview by scrolling to the audio player below.
CJAD: So what do you think of the government's requirements? How attainable is it?
IRELAND: The Quebec government has 12 levels for their proficiencies in French, so you have four beginner levels, four at the intermediate level and four at the advanced level. So a level 5 is just at the start of intermediate. So it's on the government's recommendation to reach a level 5 over the span of four years. If we assume someone takes four years of undergrad, it is an attainable level.
CJAD: How much effort work would be required to reach level 5? Can it be attained by just spending four years and every day you go to a depanneur? What do you need?
IRELAND: Unfortunately, that won't be enough. And it's going to always depend on where the person starts. It's going to require several hundred hours of training so you might be looking at full-time classes for approximately four to five to six months, or, say, three hours of class a week over the course of multiple years. So it is still something that's going to require some effort.
And it's not like a first-year psychology class where you have 300 people in the auditorium. You're going to have to be in small groups to have the opportunity to have that production time to really have that opportunity to speak. It's still going to take some time and it's not something you're going to pick up by being in Montreal or being in the province of Quebec. It's going to require some effort on the part of the learners and on the part of the university.
- Listen on CJAD 800: What exactly does Level 5 French mean?
CJAD: Give us some examples of things that someone who has attained level 5 French can do in conversation? What are some of the ways that it would be assessed?
IRELAND: You're going to allow some mistakes to be made. Someone at level 5 is going to be able to give you a pretty good description of things that they like to do. Maybe where they're from, do they have brothers and sisters, what did they do yesterday, what are they doing today, what will you do tomorrow?
But you're not going to move into more complex topics. You're going to stick to very close-to-home, very personal conversations. They would be more comfortable in a one-on-one situation than, say, a group situation. So if they were just sitting across the dinner table from one person, that would be an OK environment for them for a quick lunch. But if they do a four-hour soirée in French with multiple people, that would be a much more arduous time for them.
CJAD: Do you think the government has set the bar too high?
IRELAND: When you look at it on a micro level for one individual learner to get to level 5 over five, four years, you say: Yeah, no problem. That's a very reachable goal.
On a more macro level, for the university to do that, they're going to need some resources. They're going to have to dedicate some time and energy to that. And the learners themselves are also going to be having to add some extra time. So maybe they have to extend their university stay by another semester in order to reach those objectives, or they're going to have to spend more time in French. So on a micro level, no problem. Macro level, that's where the challenges really come into play.
CJAD: Let's talk about employment because I guess the government is thinking about trying to get people to stay here, embrace French, and then try and make a life here. If you reach level 5 French, what kind of jobs can you work at that level?
IRELAND: Level 5 French would, again, depend on what the tasks are, but you could probably work in any retail environment, you could even work in some office environment. One thing that a level 5 French would help you do is once you start working in French, you're going to start picking it up a lot faster. You're going to have that opportunity to actually experience that immersive experience, whereas if you start at level zero, you won't really get the time of day. Especially in a city like Montreal, that's one of the challenges — sometimes even the general population doesn't have the patience to help learners speak in French, they switch to English very quickly.
CJAD: If someone is coming from British Columbia or Ontario and they took French in high school — let's say they're in French immersion or they took a couple of courses in French while they're in high school and then they come to Quebec — what kind of level are they at?
IRELAND: Someone who maybe did only French immersion, they probably will exceed that level 5. If they come in and they've only taken French through high school, their comprehension level and their ability to read and write might be higher than a level 5. What they'll sometimes find the challenge is people won't necessarily say, "Would you like to have a cup of coffee?" They might be like, "Veux-tu un café?" and that'll be a little bit of an adjustment to get used to how people actually speak, versus what they find in their books. So if they've taken enough classes in French through their high school, they may come in at a level 2, level 3, but they'll be in a much better position than myself, when I moved to Quebec at essentially level zero from Saskatchewan.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. Supreme Court says no, for now, to plea to rule quickly on whether Trump can be prosecuted
The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it will not immediately take up a plea by special counsel Jack Smith to rule on whether former U.S. president Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his actions to overturn the 2020 election results.
Trudeau: Trump win in 2024 could harm fight against climate change
If Republican frontrunner Donald Trump wins the 2024 U.S. election it could harm the global effort to fight climate change, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Friday.
France grounds flight carrying Indian passengers on suspicion of human trafficking
French authorities grounded a flight from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua carrying 303 Indian passengers after receiving a tip that it could be carrying victims of human trafficking, prosecutors said Friday.
Banksy artwork removed less than an hour after artist revealed it online
A new artwork by Banksy has reportedly been removed from a London street shortly after the artist posted about it on Instagram.
Billionaire megadonor suspends donations to Harvard
Billionaire Len Blavatnik’s family foundation has suspended donations to Harvard until the university addresses antisemitism on campus, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.
Government posts $15.1B deficit between April and October
The federal government recorded a budgetary deficit of $15.1 billion between April and October, $7 billion of which was in October, the finance department said in its monthly fiscal monitor.
UN Security Council adopts resolution on Gaza, U.S. abstains
The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps 'to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities' after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States.
Husband of Canadian taken hostage by Hamas has died in Gaza, Israeli forum says
A U.S.-Israeli hostage has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, after he was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to a group representing hostages’ families.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford celebrates Christmas with gingerbread house video
Premier Doug Ford’s government has made building housing one of its priorities. Apparently, that even extends to the gingerbread kind.
-
Toronto police brace for large demonstrations in Toronto this weekend
Ahead of Christmas and Boxing Day, Toronto police are expecting large demonstrations in the GTA, and have shared plans to be “visibly present” in the city following recent weekend protests at Toronto malls that they say became “unlawful.”
-
Woman charged after allegedly spitting in face of Toronto cop who gave her a parking ticket
A woman has been charged after she allegedly spat in the face of a Toronto police parking enforcement officer after being issued a ticket last week.
Atlantic
-
Flooding, power outages plague Cape Breton residents
Days of heavy rain proved to be too much for the sewer system in Sydney, N.S., on Thursday.
-
Gas prices increase in all three Maritime provinces
Gas prices went up in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island ahead of the busy holiday weekend.
-
From anger to generosity: N.B. man tells of lessons learned after his car is stolen
A New Brunswick musician whose vehicle was stolen and damaged has channelled his anger at the theft toward charitable giving.
London
-
OPP warn of sexploitation scam in Middlesex County
OPP are warning residents after responding to a ‘sextortion’ scam involving a teenager who had sent an intimate photo to and was being threatened by someone they met online.
-
Santa and his elves descend on London children's hospital
With just a few days before Christmas, the kids inside of London’s children’s hospital received an early visit from the big guy.
-
ER in St. Marys will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
The emergency room at St. Marys Memorial Hospital, in the town of St. Marys, will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior loses life savings after clicking on social media ad
A 76-year-old widower who lost his life savings to an online cryptocurrency investment scam is warning others as the internet rallies around him to restore his faith in humanity.
-
Homicide investigation after victim, 98, dies in northern Ont. LTC home
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a homicide at a long-term care home in Iroquois Falls.
-
Sault family looks for support after car thief destroys their vehicle
A high-profile car theft in Sault Ste. Marie this week that damaged police vehicles has also left a family in the city without transportation.
Calgary
-
Calgary tax cheat fined, given house arrest
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says a Calgary woman has pleaded guilty to lying to the agency and making false claims for more than 50 people over a three-year period.
-
Woman arrested and charged after mail truck stolen from Olds, Alta.
A woman from Olds is facing a number of charges after police say she was caught stealing a mail truck right out from under the nose of a Canada Post employee.
-
Calgary International Airport bustling with holiday travellers
Passengers are lining up at the Calgary International Airport on Friday on what's believed to be the busiest travel day of the year.
Kitchener
-
Driver who hit pedestrian on Fairway Road charged
Waterloo regional police have charged a woman in connection to a crash on a busy Kitchener road that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Freezing rain overnight could lead to icy conditions on the roads
Much of southwestern Ontario is expected to get freezing rain overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.
-
Man arrested for Kitchener hit-and-run
A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in a Kitchener parking lot last month.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian critically injured after crash in Surrey
A pedestrian was taken to hospital with critical injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Surrey early Friday morning.
-
Man facing multiple charges after string of break-ins in Metro Vancouver
A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including seven counts of breaking and entering, after several reported break-ins in Surrey and Burnaby.
-
Is Canada's fleet of water bombers fit for climate-change fuelled wildfires?
They're an easily recognizable part of Canada's fight against wildfires, playing a key supporting role in the annual battle against the flames.
Edmonton
-
Police investigate suspicious death north of downtown
A man is dead after a weapons incident north of downtown on Friday.
-
Driver in 107 Avenue crash facing dangerous driving charge: police
A man was fleeing police when he crashed on 107 Avenue Friday morning, police say.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after being dragged by pickup: police
A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after he was dragged by a pickup in north Edmonton on Thursday.
Windsor
-
Ernie 'the Bacon Man' Lamont dies at 76
Ernie ‘the Bacon Man’ Lamont has died.
-
Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in west end recovering
Windsor police say a man is in hospital recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon.
-
Woman wanted in connection to Riverside Dr arson arrested
Windsor police arrested a woman who was wanted in connection to a downtown arson earlier this month.
Regina
-
Respiratory illnesses on the decline in Sask.: latest CRISP report
Despite rising numbers across the country, Saskatchewan saw a decline in the number of COVID-19, influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) over the past two weeks, according to the latest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report.
-
Death investigation underway after body found in North Central Regina
Regina police say they have launched a death investigation after the discovery of a man’s body Thursday afternoon.
-
Sask. has second-highest rate of deaths among people waiting for surgery: NDP
A new report has found an increasing number of Canadians are dying while waiting for surgery and diagnostic scans.
Ottawa
-
uOttawa doctor suspended over pro-Palestinian posts resigns from Canadian Medical Association board
Dr. Yipeng Ge wrote in a lengthy letter addressed to the CMA Board of Directors and posted to social media that the relationship with the medical association had become "untenable" and "irreparable"
-
Chores dispute with mom lands Brockville, Ont. man in hot water
A mother-son dispute over household duties has led to a Brockville, Ont. man being arrested on charges of assault.
-
Abrupt closure of South Keys clinic puts patients in the lurch
Patients are scrambling after the abrupt closure of the Soundcare Medical and Imaging Centre in South Keys.
Saskatoon
-
Respiratory illnesses on the decline in Sask.: latest CRISP report
Despite rising numbers across the country, Saskatchewan saw a decline in the number of COVID-19, influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) over the past two weeks, according to the latest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report.
-
RCMP seize nearly 500 grams of cocaine, 306 grams of meth in northern Sask. community
Nearly 500 grams of cocaine and 306 grams of methamphetamine was seized by police from a vehicle during a traffic stop in Big River, Sask. RCMP said.
-
Man found with life-threatening injuries after suspected stabbing, Saskatoon police say
Police say a 32-year-old man was found with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries from a suspected stabbing on Saskatoon’s west side Thursday night.