Concordia apologizes to Black students more than a half-century after protests, arrests, deportations over racism complaint
Concordia University is apologizing for its handling of the 1969 Sir George Williams Protest - also called the Computer Centre Incident - as the Montreal institution released a report on anti-Black racism.
After six Black and Caribbean students issued a racial discrimination complaint in 1968 against a professor that was "ignored, mismanaged and dismissed" for months, students protested.
A group then occupied the computer centre and faculty lounge at what is now Concordia's Hall building on Maisonneuve Avenue in downtown Montreal.
University leaders called the police.
"That decision led to the arrest—in some cases the violent arrest—of 97 students," a release from Concordia reads. "Those arrests and the suppression of the protest had serious lasting consequences for many individuals. These ranged from jail sentences to deportation, psychological trauma, physical injury, social alienation, loss of employment, and the disruption of—even to the point of not finishing—academic degrees."
Concordia now admits that the institution's actions were "a stark manifestation of institutional racism" and is apologizing for its leaders' actions and decisions.
Concordia's president and vice-chancellor Graham Carr formally apologized Friday not only for the treatment of the students but that the apology took so long to come.
"The point of departure is to acknowledge and apologize for the events of 1969, but in addition, to apologize for the fact that it's taken more than 50 years for the university to put up its hand and acknowledge the consequences of what happened in 1969," said Carr.
Sir George Williams riot, 1969
The apology stems out of the President's Task Force on Anti-Black Racism, which was a two-year research, discussions, and committees process tasked with addressing "systemic anti-Black racism across university life," a release on the report reads.
"The genesis of the task force was in response to global calls to action in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, which brought into focus the growing awareness that Concordia needed a concerted response to systemic and targeted racism," the release reads.
The report is grounded in the principles of Black flourishing, inclusive excellence, mutuality, and accountability.
Angelique Willkie chaired the task force called on Concordia to address past wrongs to move forward.
"The spotlight that we were able to shine on systemic racism across the institution revealed upsetting truths about how Black students, staff and faculty experience and navigate the university's opportunities, spaces, services, and systems of rewards and recognition for their work and scholarship — oftentimes in disparate realities from their fellow students and colleagues," she said.
The recommendations from the report call on Concordia to address the legacy of the 1969 protest and create a university-wide anti-racism strategy in addition to hiring and promoting Black staff, faculty, and librarians, among other recommendations.
With files from CTV News journalist Matt Gilmour
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEEKEND TRAFFIC
WEEKEND TRAFFIC | A tunnel, 3 bridges and multiple roads will be closed in and around Montreal
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Biased' Ottawa police intelligence harmed its ability to contain 'Freedom Convoy,' say security analysts
Declassified intelligence information shows the Ottawa Police Service may have hampered its own ability to contain the Freedom Convoy by relying on its own analysis while dismissing crucial threat assessments from outside agencies.
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 'violently assaulted' at home
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi was 'violently assaulted' after a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home early on Friday and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning at 87.
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers are changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products are still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
WATCH LIVE | Former Ottawa police boss defends intelligence reading of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's former police chief is defending his reading of intelligence on the protest convoy that descended on the national capital last winter.
Mike Holmes' company named in $8M lawsuit over Meaford, Ont. housing development
The property development company owned by TV personality Mike Holmes is being sued after allegedly being involved in the development and promotion of more than a dozen houses in Meaford, Ont. that homeowners say have 'numerous deficiencies.'
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen announce divorce after 13 years
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football.
Supreme Court declares parts of sex offender registry unconstitutional
Canada's top court says parts of the national sex offender registry are unconstitutional. In a ruling this morning, the Supreme Court of Canada says mandatory registration of all sex offenders with more than one conviction goes too far.
Elon Musk completes $44B deal to buy Twitter, then fires top execs
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company's top lawyer, two people familiar with the deal said Thursday night.
Toronto
-
Gas prices set to hit three-month high on Saturday. What one expert thinks will happen next
The average price of a litre of gasoline is set to reach a three-month high on Saturday but at least one industry analyst says that the recent pace of increases can't last forever.
-
Mike Holmes' company named in $8M lawsuit over Meaford, Ont. housing development
The property development company owned by TV personality Mike Holmes is being sued after allegedly being involved in the development and promotion of more than a dozen houses in Meaford, Ont. that homeowners say have 'numerous deficiencies.'
-
Why doesn't Toronto Pearson Airport have a Terminal 2?
A TikTok that’s amassed more than 200,000 views in 24 hours has drawn attention to Toronto Pearson International Airport's lack of a Terminal 2.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Emails reveal RCMP concerns about conflict of interest in hiring of spouses
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has released emails detailing conflict of interest concerns raised about two members assigned last year to an RCMP team providing information to the inquiry.
-
Cape Breton man charged with attempted murder in Florence shooting
A Cape Breton man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in Florence, N.S.
-
Massive American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrives in Halifax Harbour
The newest and most advanced aircraft carrier in the U.S. navy's fleet arrived this morning in Halifax harbour. The nuclear-powered USS Gerald R. Ford is on its first deployment, having left its home port in Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 4.
London
-
Death of child leads to charges for wanted London man
The death of a young child and a subsequent 17-month investigation has led to charges for a London man. Police are now looking for 47-year-old Guiseppe Joseph Stillitano who is wanted by way of warrant on charges of manslaughter and causing death by criminal negligence.
-
Seaforth golf pro sentenced to 3.5 years for historical sexual offences
Cam Doig is headed to jail. The former golf pro has been sentenced to three and a half years for sexual offences involving a teenage girl.
-
Human Trafficking charges laid in London, Ont. against Nova Scotia man
A Nova Scotia man is facing human trafficking-related charges after a call for a wellbeing check on a woman in south London, Ont. On Aug. 28, police say they were contact to check the welfare of a female in the area of Wellington road and Bradley Avenue. A female was located and reportedly told police she was being held against her will by a man in a hotel room.
Northern Ontario
-
Gas prices set to hit three-month high on Saturday. What one expert thinks will happen next
The average price of a litre of gasoline is set to reach a three-month high on Saturday but at least one industry analyst says that the recent pace of increases can't last forever.
-
Small northern Ont. town on the verge of big expansion
The Town of Dubreuilville may be small now, but expansion is imminent. Mayor Beverly Nantel is sure of it.
-
Northern Ont. hunter fined $6,500 for shooting deer on a roadway
An Echo Bay man has been fined $6,500 and had his hunting license suspended for two years for careless use of a firearm in 2018.
Calgary
-
Suspect dead, officer injured in Canyon Meadows shooting
One man is dead and a Calgary Police Service officer was injured after an early morning shooting in the southwest Calgary community of Canyon Meadows.
-
Shania Twain announces pair of 2023 Saddledome shows
Canada's reigning queen of country music will be coming to Calgary in the spring for two shows at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
-
Warrants issued for suspects in Thanksgiving Day downtown assault
A Calgarian ended up battered, bruised and in hospital after being randomly attacked near the Calgary Drop-In Centre on Thanksgiving Day.
Kitchener
-
Police make arrests in Dorchester after robbery at Kitchener pharmacy
The investigation led police to Dorchester, just outside London, and resulted in several Dorchester schools being placed on hold and secure Thursday afternoon while area residents were advised to stay inside.
-
Delays expected after crash involving pedestrian in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are asking the public to avoid the King and Fredrick Streets area following a pedestrian collision.
-
Police identify victim in fatal crash near Guelph
Wellington County OPP have identified the person killed in a crash north of Guelph earlier this week and put out a new call for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.
Vancouver
-
Explosive house fire in North Surrey sends 2 to hospital
An investigation is underway in North Surrey after an explosive house fire.
-
8 Vancouver restaurants given Michelin stars as guide expands to B.C.
The Michelin Guide has deemed eight Vancouver restaurants each worthy of one of its prestigious culinary stars.
-
Worker dies at B.C. gold mine, operations suspended
A worker has died after an incident at a B.C. gold mine, leading to operations being suspended while an investigation is underway.
Edmonton
-
Either 'deplorable' driving stops, or southwest Edmonton councillor will look at speed reduction options
Southwest Edmonton has a speeding problem, according to hundreds of complaints Ward pihêsiwin councillor Tim Cartmell says he has received.
-
Shania Twain announces 2 Edmonton shows as part of world tour, new album
Canadian country music sensation Shania Twain has announced her sixth studio album and a world tour, which will see her perform in Edmonton twice.
-
Supreme Court declares parts of sex offender registry unconstitutional
Canada's top court says parts of the national sex offender registry are unconstitutional. In a ruling this morning, the Supreme Court of Canada says mandatory registration of all sex offenders with more than one conviction goes too far.
Windsor
-
Windsor man charged after break-in at business in Essex
A 31-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after a break-in at a business in Essex.
-
Increase in average LaSalle home size among largest in Ontario: MPAC
The increase in the average home size in LaSalle showed one of the largest increases in Ontario, according to the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation.
-
WIFF gets $185,000 from province to help allow expansion
The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) is receiving $185,000 in funding from the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport through the Reconnect Ontario grant.
Regina
-
'No units available': First responder radio recordings provide snapshot of ambulance shortage in Regina
An emergency situation in Regina on Tuesday in which no ambulance was available to immediately respond is highlighting ongoing pressure felt by paramedics across Saskatchewan.
-
Here's everything happening at the Grey Cup Festival in Regina
Here's a list of everything happening during the Grey Cup Festival in Regina.
-
RPS investigating armed robberies believed to be connected
The Regina Police Service said they believe a pair of early morning armed robberies, where the victims were sitting in their vehicles, are connected.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Former Ottawa police boss defends intelligence reading of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's former police chief is defending his reading of intelligence on the protest convoy that descended on the national capital last winter.
-
Shania Twain to kick off Ottawa Bluesfest 2023
Country music superstar Shania Twain will kick off Ottawa's biggest music festival this summer.
-
'Biased' Ottawa police intelligence harmed its ability to contain 'Freedom Convoy,' say security analysts
Declassified intelligence information shows the Ottawa Police Service may have hampered its own ability to contain the Freedom Convoy by relying on its own analysis while dismissing crucial threat assessments from outside agencies.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police fatally shoot armed suspect
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said no officers were injured in a fatal shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter leaving downtown, expanding
The Saskatoon Tribal Council's (STC) downtown shelter will be moving to a new location and expanding.
-
'It’s unbelievable in this place': Saskatoon tenant fed up with living conditions in apartment
Renee Vidmar says she’s fed up with the condition of her apartment building.