MONTREAL -- A Montreal police sergeant says the city is seeing “more and more criminals wearing and using weapons in the city” as a rash of gun violence continues.

The latest shooting took place in the Côte-Saint-Paul neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

Officers received a 911 call at 12:45 a.m. about gunshots heard on Jolicoeur Street, near Briand Street.

"Police located at least one impact on the window of a residential building," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "A perimeter was set up to protect the scene."

The force confirmed there were no reported injuries following the gunfire.

The latest shooting is the 60th so far in 2021. Police say there have been 12 shootings so far in July alone, and 487 guns seized this year.

More guns have come into the city illegally, said Sgt. Emmanuel Anglade.

“We've seen an increase in the past two years. There’s more guns on our territory... more illicit guns, more illegal guns, more stolen guns that we've seized,” he said.

Anglade said criminal groups are at the root of a lot of the firearm violence, but that’s not the only reason.

“Our investigation leads us to conflicts between criminal groups, but we see other factors leading us to gun violence and violent crimes,” he said. “We see more and more criminals wearing and using weapons in the city, and we could also talk about COVID-19 which shifted criminality to public spaces.”

Anglade said criminal activity seems to have shifted because of restaurant and bar closures throughout the pandemic.

“There's been less activity downtown and now… the phenomena seems to be shifting from northeast back to downtown since the restaurants, clubs are opening. There’s more activity downtown, so the criminal activity seems to be shifting to where it was before COVID,” he said, adding that there’s no particular hotspot at the moment. “We've had incidents in the northeastern part but also downtown and southern part of city, so we can't identify clear spot where shootings occur.”

Earlier this week, two shootings took place; one in the Saint-Laurent borough that left one victim in hospital and another in Verdun that resulted in no injuries.

A few days prior, two teenagers were shot at in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood. One of them suffered injuries to the lower body, while the other was grazed by a bullet.



Police can not say if the latest shooting are connected.



- With files from CTV News Montreal's Ian Wood