Community rallies around Quebec Korean restaurant owner threatened over lack of French

The Quebec City restaurateur who received threatening phone calls last week for his staff's lack of French is back on his feet thanks to a wave of support from the community.

According to Noovo Info, the Korean eatery Bab Sang has successfully hired a French-speaking employee and reopened its dining room doors to a sea of eager customers -- even running short on ingredients some nights because of high demand.

The restaurant on Maguire Ave. came under fire last week after a report in Le Soleil revealed that no waiting staff could serve customers in French and that dish names were written in English on the menu.

The owner, whose mother tongue is Korean, reportedly received threatening phone calls after the article was published, and Bab Sang's dining room was temporarily closed.

Last week, the owner told Noovo reporter Raquel Fletcher that he was planning on leaving Quebec City because of his experience.

He had only lived there for a few months and had yet to pick up French.

"I really love Quebec City, so I decided to come here, even though I cannot speak French -- but really, I can learn the language," he said at the time.

Because of the labour shortage, he said, he wasn't able to hire workers. As a result, Bab Sang staff was composed entirely of the owner's own family members, who don't speak French either.

Since then, however, the restaurant has hired a French-speaking staff member -- and community members have reportedly offered to volunteer their services to keep the restaurant open.

NO APOLOGY FROM MAYOR

Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand was critical of the restaurant last week following the Soleil article -- too critical, according to his opposition at City Hall.

"In Quebec City, everything happens in French," he said last week.

He has since stood by his remarks, stating he intended to defend French, not to target this particular restaurant.

"No, I will not apologize," he told reporters earlier this week. "I will not say sorry for believing we can speak in French here. I will not say sorry for believe there's a Quebec law that exists and that must be applied."

With files from Noovo Info's Raquel Fletcher and Emeric Montminy.