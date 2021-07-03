MONTREAL -- The Kanien'kéha (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake will have a new Mohawk Council Grand Chief for the first time since the early 2000s by the end of Saturday.

Polls open in the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake elections at 9 a.m., and it is the first election since long-time Council Grand Chief Joe Norton died while in office in August.

Former council grand chief Michael Delisle Jr. served in the post from 2002 to 2015 when he was defeated by Norton, who returned to politics after retiring in 2002.

In today's election, council chiefs Gina Deer, Frankie McComber and Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer are running for grand chief along with Mohawk Bridge Consortium co-owner Sterling Deer and Keith Myiow.

There are 17 candidates vying for the 11 council chief positions as well.

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake is made up of a grand chief and 11 council chiefs.

Polls close at 6 p.m., and results are announced later in the evening.