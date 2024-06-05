MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Comedy company taking over from Just For Laughs vows to include English acts

    Share

    The head of the comedy company stepping in to take over from the troubled Just For Laughs franchise says he will make space for English-language content in future festivals, but he will "need time" to make a long-term plan.

    On Monday, a Quebec Superior Court judge approved a deal that allowed ComediHa! to acquire brands Juste pour rire, Just For Laughs, Zoofest, ComedyPro, the Gags, as well as the audiovisual catalogue.

    The approval came after Just For Laughs' financial woes led to the cancellation of its Montreal and Toronto festivals.

    ComediHa! had previously announced that it will host a comedy festival in Montreal at the end of July just before its flagship event in Quebec City.

    Tuesday, CEO Sylvain Parent-Bédard told CTV News that there will be some English acts.

    "When the problems happened with Just For Laughs, we did begin to plan in March to do a comedy festival in Montreal because we know that the metropolis is a cornerstone of comedy around the world," he said. "We plan to do a 10-day festival, mostly in French, but we're going to have a side of it that's going to be in English under the brand of Just For Laughs with new comedian faces, new Canadian stars and also American stars that we are going to announce next week."

    The news is a cautious relief for English-speaking comedians in Montreal.

    "I'm glad the void is filled, but when it comes to the English side there's still a very big void," said Montreal comedian Joey Elias. 

    Parent-Bédard said it will take "time to make good decisions" about the path forward.

    "Next year, we should be back as it used to be," he said in reference to the flagship JFL festival.

    The ComediHa! salue Montréal festival will take place July 18 to 28 at Place des Festivals in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles, Place des Arts, Espace Saint-Denis and Théâtre du Vieux-Terrebonne.

    More information is available on their website.

    -- with files from CTV Montreal's Maya Johnson and The Canadian Press.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News