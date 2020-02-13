MONTREAL -- Comedian Guy Nantel has announced Thursday morning that he plans to run for the leadership of the Parti Québécois (PQ).

The 51-year-old stand-up comic is most known for his provocative jokes about politics, as well as his vox pop videos that offer unfiltered social commentary.

Nantel says he thought about running for a long time before making his decision, noting that he is willing to make several personal sacrifices, including putting his career on hold and spending less time with his family.

He insists the PQ needs restructuring and believes he's the man who can reunite Quebecers and reignite the province's sovereignty movement.

The top job has been vacant since previous leader Jean-François Lisée stepped down after the party's devastating loss in the 2018 election.

So far, Sylvain Gaudreault, MNA for Jonquière, is the only elected official to run for the party's leadership.

Others who have thrown their hats in the ring are Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, who failed to get elected in the last election, as well as historian and professor Frédéric Bastien. Immigration lawyer Stéphane Handfield has expressed interest in the job.

The PQ is expected to name its newest leader by June 19.