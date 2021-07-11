MONTREAL -- The physical distance required between people from different households has been reduced to one metre, even indoors.

This new rule takes effect starting Monday, but does not apply in places where people are engaged in physical activity or singing.

The maximum number of customers in a retail business has also been lifted.

Sports venues with bleacher seating can now accommodate 50 spectators indoors, or 100 spectators outdoors.

In all venues that accommodate an audience, spectators will be required to keep one empty seat between them.

The Fairness, Health and Safety Standards Commission is expected to release information on the new workplace health guidelines this week.

The Ministry of Health says the relaxation of health measures is possible because of "the favourable epidemiological situation" and "the vaccination coverage which continues to be more and more important."

Wearing a mask still remains mandatory in public places.