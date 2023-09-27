Montreal

    • Cole Caufield scores game-winner as Canadiens beat Senators 4-3 in pre-season

    Montreal Canadiens Cole Caufield (22) celebrates his game winning goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammates during third period NHL preseason hockey action in Montreal, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Montreal Canadiens Cole Caufield (22) celebrates his game winning goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammates during third period NHL preseason hockey action in Montreal, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

    Star sniper Cole Caufield scored the game-winning goal and added an assist as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in NHL pre-season action Wednesday night.

    Brandon Gignac, Juraj Slafkovsky and Sean Monahan also scored for Montreal (1-1-0).

    Mathieu Joseph scored twice and Dominik Kubalik had a goal for an inexperienced Ottawa team (2-1-0). The Senators' top six forwards and top four defencemen didn't make the trip to Montreal.

    Canadiens starter Jake Allen turned away 10 of 12 shots before giving way to Cayden Primeau midway through the game. Primeau had 15 saves.

    Ottawa netminder Joonas Korpisalo made his first appearance in a Senators jersey after signing a five-year, US$20-million contract in free agency, and stopped 17 shots playing a complete game. The 29-year-old is expected to split crease duties this season with Anton Forsberg.

    Montreal went 1-for-6 on the power play. Ottawa was 1-for-8.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 27, 2023. 

