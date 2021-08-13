MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) officers arrested two suspects and seized 15 firearms following a police operation in two residential buildings in the Mercier--Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Rivière-des-Prairies--Pointe-aux-Trembles boroughs.

As a result of the emergency response team operation, a 40-year-old man, who police say is known to have links with criminal groups, and his alleged accomplice, a 23-year-old man, were arrested.

Handguns, rifles, magazines, silencers and several rounds of ammunition of various calibres were seized during the operation. Cocaine, GBH and other narcotics were also found.

Both suspects will face several charges related to weapons possession and drug trafficking.

La Section du crime organisé du SPVM a procédé, hier, à deux arrestations et à la saisie de 15 armes à feu à l’issue d’une opération policière menée en collaboration avec le Groupe tactique d’intervention et les postes de quartier. Pour en savoir + ➡️ https://t.co/1BSq7y2Wrw pic.twitter.com/UQ3bgyMRkV — Police Montréal (@SPVM) August 13, 2021

They are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

In the wake of several incidents related to firearms in recent months, the SPVM has set up a coordination unit that has been mobilized 24 hours a day since Aug. 2, in several sectors of the city.

The SPVM is reminding citizens that the collaboration of the population is important "in the fight against gun violence."