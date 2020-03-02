MONTREAL -- A coalition of three groups handed out flyers outside the Social Services Ministry on Monday to pressure the provincial government into investing $30 million for social housing.

A coalition made up of the Federation des OSBL d'habitation de Montreal (FOHM), the Reseau d'aide aux personnes seules et itinerantes de Montréal (RAPSIM) and the Reseau Quebecois des OSBL d'habitation (RQOH) are leading a campaign called "4 murs ce n'est pas assez" (four walls are not enough), which is looking for the provincial government to invest $30 million per year for more social housing throughout Quebec.

Quebec Solidaire MNA Andres Fontecilla delivered postcards signed by tenants, managers and volunteers of housing projects calling for the investment.

"The housing crisis is very real," wrote Fontecilla on Twitter recently. "The Legault government can no longer deny the problem."

On Sunday a coalition of women's advocacy groups called on the government to invest in 50,000 new social housing units, saying a shortage has put women's lives in danger.