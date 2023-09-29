Climate protesters block traffic on Park Avenue in front of Mount Royal

Demonstrators descended on Mount Royal Park in Montreal Friday afternoon to denounce the government’s response to climate change.

As of 3:30 p.m., hundreds of protesters were blocking traffic in both directions on Park Avenue in front of the George-Étienne Cartier monument., with Montreal police on scene to redirect traffic.

Following speeches, a march moved north on Park Avenue before heading west on des Pins Avenue, towards the McGill University campus. Police say they do not know the full trajectory of the march.

The protestors, largely made up of young people, held signs reading “Revolutionary change, not climate change,” and “If not now, when?”

Organizers were in touch with police ahead of the demonstration, which has been peaceful, said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Une manifestation est en cours sur l’avenue du parc à #Montreal pour dénoncer l’inaction du gouvernement en lien avec l’urgence climatique. #manifencours #noovoinfo pic.twitter.com/X5mrI818le — MarieMichelle lauzon (@mmlauzon) September 29, 2023

This is a developing story. More to come..