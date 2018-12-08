

The Canadian Press





Fresh off their best-ever showing in a provincial election, Quebec Solidaire is holding their National Council meeting over the weekend in Montreal.

The event, which began on Friday night, will focus on the results of October’s election, during which the party won 10 seats, seven more than their previous best showing. The party also picked up seats outside Montreal for the first time.

Also on the docket is the environment, with a proposal being considered that the council adopt a political mobilization campaign on climate change.

On Saturday, a tribute will be held to Amir Khadir, who was the first QS MNA ever elected to the National Assembly. Prior to the 2018 campaign, Khadir announced he would not run for re-election and would retire from politics.