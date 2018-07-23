City raises minimum age to swim alone to eight-years-old
The age to swim alone in a Montreal public pool has been raised from six to eight-years-old.
The minimum age to enter a Montreal city pool alone has been raised to eight-years-old, part of an effort to make swimming safer.
The minimum age used to be six.
Children must also meet a minimum height of 15 centimetres taller than the deepest part of the pool’s shallow end, and could be asked to pass a swimming test.
Last week, a teenaged boy was found unconscious in a Cartierville public pool after the pool’s opening hours had ended. The boy later died in hospital.
Earlier this month, a six-year-old boy who had recently moved to Montreal from Nigeria drowned while swimming in a crowded pool in St-Leonard.
