The minimum age to enter a Montreal city pool alone has been raised to eight-years-old, part of an effort to make swimming safer.

The minimum age used to be six.

Children must also meet a minimum height of 15 centimetres taller than the deepest part of the pool’s shallow end, and could be asked to pass a swimming test.

Last week, a teenaged boy was found unconscious in a Cartierville public pool after the pool’s opening hours had ended. The boy later died in hospital.

Earlier this month, a six-year-old boy who had recently moved to Montreal from Nigeria drowned while swimming in a crowded pool in St-Leonard.