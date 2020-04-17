MONTREAL -- Montreal's taxi drivers are getting financial help from the city in their effort to stay safe from COVID-19.

On Thursday, Mayor Valerie Plante announced the city would help fund protective measures for the drivers, such as the installation of plexiglass barriers and purchasing of hygienic products.

Driver Edgard El-Kalaani said he's already taken steps to make his taxi easier to clean.

“I already covered all the seats with leather,” he said. “It's very easy to clean. By disinfecting the leather for me and the customer, we are on the safe side.”

The city set aside $260,000 for the initiative, with drivers of average-sized vehicles currently on the road eligibile for up to $190.

“It was really important for us to accompany them in these hard times considering they have less money than usual because they have (less clientele) but still have to offer the service,” said Montreal executive committee member Sophie Mauzerolle.

Champlain Taxi owner George Boussios said the measures should have been taken weeks ago, but some of his drivers have already installed the plexiglass dividers.

“We are an essential service and we need to keep drivers on the road,” he said. “The only way you're going to keep drivers on the road is if they feel safe and the plexiglass is a good start.”

At least one driver told CTV News they wouldn't install the divider, fearing it would make clients feel as if they're in the back of a police car, but Boussios said he is encouraging his drivers to install it.

“I suggest they get it,” he said. “I think us having the plexiglass is a pretty good option for customers to feel a little bit safer with us than public transportation.”