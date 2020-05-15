QUEBEC CITY -- The Quebec government is in talks with potential investors who are eyeing Cirque du Soleil, Pierre Fitzgibbon confirmed on Friday.

The Minister of the Economy participated in a virtual discussion with opposition MNAs and was careful not to confirm that his government was going to help Cirque.

The government's objective, he said, is to ensure that Cirque du Soleil is reborn, that the decision-making centre remains in Quebec and that the financial structure is solid.

However, he said it would be “totally inappropriate” for him to announce anything today, as behind-the-scenes discussions continue.

Still, Fitzgibbon said on Friday that he was “very aware” that he was using taxpayers' money, and promised to be “careful”, “rigorous” and “completely transparent” when an announcement is made.

With a debt estimated at more than US $900 million, Cirque has obtained emergency financing of US $50 million from its three main shareholders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2020.