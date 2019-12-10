MONTREAL -- Quebec's population grew by 87,000 people in 2018, hitting 8.48 million on July 1.

A demographic report published Tuesday by the Institut de la statistique du Quebec found that Quebecers make up 22.6 per cent of Canada's population, down slightly from a year earlier.

There were 83,800 births in Quebec in 2018, down very slightly from 83,855 in 2017. The fertility rate in Quebec for 2018 was 1.59 children per woman, down from 1.60 in 2017, and significantly down from the recent high of 1.73 in 2008 and 2009.

The number of deaths in Quebec in 2018 was 68,600, up by 2,300 from 2017, continuing the increase in the death rate seen in recent years, which the Institut chalks up to an aging population.

Quebec population growth due to international migration in 2018 was 43,000 (down from 44,300 in 2019), a result of 51,100 immigrants coming to Quebec and 8,300 people emigrating.

The main countries that produced immigrants to Quebec last year were China (10.4 per cent), France (7.7 per cent), India (7.5 per cent), Syria (5.7 per cent) and Algeria (5.4 per cent).

Quebec had negative interprovincial migration of 5,800 in 2018, a bit better than the 6,000 figure from 2017 and significantly better than the 10,600 in 2016 and 14,000 from 2013 to 2015.

As of July 1, 2018, 21 per cent of Quebec's population was younger than 20, 60 per cent were aged 20 to 64 and 19 were aged 65 or older. The 20-64 population dropped slightly, while the 65-plus segment continues to grow.

The ISQ reports that there were 22,000 marriages in 2018, down by just 83 from 2017. Same-sex marriages made up three per cent of the total marriages.

Some 28 per cent of Quebec men and 31 per cent of Quebec women get married at least once before their 50th birthday, the ISQ reports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10.