    • Children safely at home after vehicle stolen with them in back seat: Montreal police

    A father was reunited with her two children after his car was stolen from a parking lot in Montreal North with them in the backseat.

    Montreal police (SPVM) report that a frantic 911 call around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday prompted officers to a parking lot on Leger Street at Langelier Boulevard.

    A father left the Hyundai Santa Fe SUV for an unknown reason with her three and 11-year-old children in the back seat, and it was stolen.

    "The father was out of the vehicle for an unknown reason and when he came back to the vehicle was stolen," said SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.

    Multiple police officers patrolled the area looking for the vehicle and children and eventually found the children at their home.

    The SUV was not there.

    Gauthier said it appears that the car thief dropped the children off at home.

    The SPVM investigation is continuing, with officers speaking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage to shed more light on the events. 

