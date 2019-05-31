

Thousands of Montrealers have become Toronto sports fans, and it's not for the team that hits the ice (thankfully).

With the NBA playoffs in full swing, Montreal is suddenly home to Raptors Nation.

On Thursday night, Toronto defeated Golden State in the first-ever NBA Finals game on Canadian soil.

25-year-old Pascal Siakam, who hails from Cameroon, led the way with 32 points on a rare "quiet" night from superstar Kawhi Leonard, who still finished with 23 points.

Raptors gear is a hot commodity deep in Habs territory.

"These days, we're adding hours," said Mohammed Zarghami, an apparel printer. "We can create about 6,000 garments in a shift."

Restaurants are also feeling the boom.

"We have lots of customers who like the Raptors," said Dror Benezra, co-owner of Pizza Prima. "More than everyone would figure."

It's bridged the community, one that's usually basking in the failures of Toronto sports.

"We only have one team," said Bevin Felix, a longtime Raptors fan. "It's us against everyone else."