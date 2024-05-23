Victoriaville mayor isn't closing door on Quebec Liberal leadership bid

Victoriaville Mayor Antoine Tardif commented on rumours in recent days that he may run for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ).

While attending the Union des municipalités du Québec (UMQ) conference in Montreal on Thursday, Tardif said he was "not closing the door on entering politics at another level," but that for the time being, "all my energies and my entire head are totally devoted" to the city of Victoriaville.

"I was very flattered to read the comments yesterday from some influential Liberals who saw me running for the leadership," he told reporters, adding that in "politics, you should never say no, so it's not a no. But today, I'd like to tell you that I'm going to run again. But today, I can tell you that I'm not there yet."

The 34-year-old mayor, a former hockey goalie, drew an analogy with the sport to explain how he perceived the rumours about him.

"I feel a bit like when I played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. When the trade period comes around, there are a lot of rumours about trades, but as long as nothing has moved, you go back to the arena and put on your city's uniform. And right now, the uniform I'm wearing is the Victoriaville uniform," said the mayor.

Acadie-Bathurst Titans' first pick Antoine Tardif pouts on his jersey as team owner Léo-Guy Morissette look on at the QMJHL draft on Saturday June 10, 2006 in Charlottetown, P.E.I. (Rémi Sénéchal, The Canadian Press)

There is still no official candidate in the race, although several names are circulating.

The leadership race begins on Jan. 13, 2025. The next leader of the PLQ will be chosen in June of that year.