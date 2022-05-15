CFL strike: Montreal Alouettes cancel training camp practices

The Montreal Alouettes announced on Twitter Sunday evening that its training camp practices are cancelled due to the ongoing Canadian Football League (CFL) strike.

"We will obviously keep you informed of the evolution of the situation and are hoping a return to the field as soon as possible!" the Tweet reads.

On Saturday, negotiations between the CFL and the CFL Players' Association (CFLPA) were broken off after four days of extending bargaining. It's currently unclear when they will resume.

The league's previous 2019 labour agreement expired at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Seven of the league's nine teams sat out of practice on Sunday. The two Alberta teams, the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks, were left out of the strike due to provincial labour laws, but are expected to join later on.

It's the CFPLA's first strike since 1974.

The Alouettes are scheduled for a pre-season match against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on May 28, with their regular season beginning June 9 against the Calgary Stampeders.

With files from The Canadian Press and TSN.