CF Montreal sends defender Ruan to FC Dallas for up to $150K

CF Montreal is sending Brazilian right back Ruan to FC Dallas for up to US$150,000 in general allocation money.

The trade, announced Monday, guarantees Montreal $50,000 in 2024. The club could receive an additional $100,000 in 2025 if Ruan meets unspecified performance conditions.

Montreal acquired Ruan and $500,000 last December from D.C. United in exchange for right back Aaron Herrera.

The 29-year-old Ruan produced two goals and six assists in 25 games for Montreal this season.

Montreal acquired Canadian winger/wingback Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from Toronto FC for up to $1.3 million in allocation money on Friday. The club also signed Polish right back Dawid Bugaj on July 16.

The U.S. summer transfer window runs through Wednesday.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.