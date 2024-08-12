MONTREAL
    • CF Montreal sends defender Ruan to FC Dallas for up to $150K

    CF Montreal defender Ruan, left, and FC Dallas forward Dante Sealy, right, play for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match March 2, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) CF Montreal defender Ruan, left, and FC Dallas forward Dante Sealy, right, play for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match March 2, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    CF Montreal is sending Brazilian right back Ruan to FC Dallas for up to US$150,000 in general allocation money.

    The trade, announced Monday, guarantees Montreal $50,000 in 2024. The club could receive an additional $100,000 in 2025 if Ruan meets unspecified performance conditions.

    Montreal acquired Ruan and $500,000 last December from D.C. United in exchange for right back Aaron Herrera.

    The 29-year-old Ruan produced two goals and six assists in 25 games for Montreal this season.

    Montreal acquired Canadian winger/wingback Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from Toronto FC for up to $1.3 million in allocation money on Friday. The club also signed Polish right back Dawid Bugaj on July 16.

    The U.S. summer transfer window runs through Wednesday.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.

