CF Montreal returns to MLS action after busy summer transfer window

CF Montreal's roster is full of new faces since the last time the club took the pitch in Major League Soccer.

Montreal returns to MLS action against the New England Revolution on Saturday night at Saputo Stadium after a month-long break for the Leagues Cup -- and a busy summer transfer window.

"It's just the way the transfer window goes," defender Joel Waterman said Friday. "We knew there was going to be some changes, some key guys that had some key minutes for us, so we got a little bit younger and brought in new guys, but I think they'll add a new freshness to the team."

The club added left back Tom Pearce (Wigan Athletic FC), right back Dawid Bugaj (Italian Serie C club SPAL), midfielder Caden Clark (Minnesota United FC) and Canadian winger/wingback Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Toronto FC) in recent weeks.

Winger Ariel Lassiter (Chicago Fire FC), right back Ruan (FC Dallas) and striker Mason Toye (Portland Timbers) earned permanent moves out of Montreal, while several others were sent out on loan.

Meanwhile, last year's MVP Mathieu Choiniere is nearing a move to Europe, team president Gabriel Gervais confirmed this week.

Choiniere is reportedly joining Swiss club Grasshopper Zurich, ending a months-long saga after reports the homegrown midfielder requested a trade in May due to an impasse in contract negotiations, and has in all likelihood played his last game for Montreal.

"The club is still in negotiation or in preparation (to sell) Mathieu," head coach Laurent Courtois said. "We're really happy for him, it's a great story, when we met early in the season he was very clear that it was a goal of his (to play in Europe). It's a success story for the club, too, to develop a player from the region. Everyone is happy for him."

Amid the moving parts, the new-look squad will have to build chemistry quickly.

Montreal (6-10-9) is 11th in the Eastern Conference with 27 points, one point outside a wild-card spot with nine games remaining in the regular season.

"As long as we can gel quickly as possible and make a run for these last nine games for the playoffs, it's gonna be good," Waterman said.

There's also the case of Josef Martinez. The former league MVP, who has five goals and three assists in 15 appearances, didn't feature in Montreal's 2-0 loss to Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup round of 32 on Aug. 9.

Last week, Courtois had harsh words for Martinez, saying "there is a big gap between the man I had discussions with before his signing and the man now."

Courtois said Friday that he and Martinez are back on the same page.

"Yeah, we've cleared up two or three things," he said. "Everything is clear, we're starting from scratch."

New England (7-14-2) is last in the East with 23 points, but has two games in hand on Montreal and is coming off a solid Leagues Cup run to the round of 32.

Courtois said he had a look at the league table with his squad and has identified the number of points the team needs to reach the playoffs, but that starts with showing up on Saturday.

"We've identified the number that would allow us to advance," he said. "But if we don't have a strong start, then the mathematical plans are useless."