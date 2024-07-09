CF Montreal hires executive Corey Wray as sports strategy consultant

CF Montreal hired longtime Major League Soccer executive Corey Wray as a sports strategy consultant Tuesday.

Wray will assist president and chief executive Gabriel Gervais in "optimizing the club's sporting activities."

A graduate of Brock University's sports management program, Wray began his career with Toronto FC in 2006 as the club's first-ever intern, working his way up to manager of team operations (2012-14), senior manager of team operations (2014-15) and director of team operations (2015-17) before becoming assistant GM.

Wray left TFC in 2020 to join the Columbus Crew as an assistant general manager under former Toronto executive Tim Bezbatchenko. He also served as GM of MLS NEXT Pro side Columbus Crew 2, who were coached by Laurent Courtois before Montreal hired him last off-season.

Wray left the Crew after Bezbatchenko departed the organization in June.

In 18 seasons of MLS experience, Wray has won three MLS Cups and a Supporters' Shield title.

"I'm very pleased to be supported by Corey," Gervais said in a statement. "He brings considerable MLS experience, as well as in-depth expertise in the development of young talent. His exemplary professionalism, rigorous approach, and deep analytical skills make him an asset to our organization.

"Corey has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to identify and nurture potential in young players, while maintaining the highest standards of performance. In addition to his technical skills, Corey possesses a strategic vision that aligns with our Club's objectives. His ability to adapt to the changing challenges of modern soccer will benefit our organization."

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.