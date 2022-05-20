CF Montreal forward criticized for support of player who missed anti-homophobia game
CF Montreal forward Kei Kamara has come under scrutiny for his words of support for Paris Saint Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye.
Gueye did not play in a Ligue Un game against Montpellier HSC when his team wore jerseys with rainbow-coloured numbers to denounce anti-gay discrimination.
Kamara, a 37-year-old Sierra Leonean striker, posted on Twitter in support of the Senegalese player, who was left off the team's roster for "personal reasons," according to PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino.
"We are with you brother," Kamara wrote. "We fight for equality YES, but also we fight for every individual to exercise their Freedom and Human rights.
Mutliple comments below the tweet called out Kamara for his tweet, pointing to seeming contradictions in his opinions.
"Curious to know if you would have the same reaction if, let’s say, one of the #CFMTL player wouldn’t want to play with a game wearing a 'no racism' shirt," one commenter wrote.
A person with direct knowledge of the incident told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Gueye did not play because he did not want to wear a rainbow-coloured number on his shirt. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Gueye has not commented publicly on the incident.
The federation's ethics council sent Gueye a letter, obtained by The AP on Wednesday, urging him to clarify why he missed Saturday's game.
The Senegal midfielder travelled with his teammates to Montpellier last weekend for Saturday's French league game in the southern city but did not play.
Kamara insists that his critics are taking his statements about Gueye the wrong way.
"If you have following (sic) me longer than today, you will know I stand for Love, Equality and Peace, so that includes #LGBTQ, so don't get it twisted," said Kamara. "Y'all just need to see some players, and treat them as humans."
It is the second year in a row that French clubs in the country's top league were invited to don rainbow colours on their kits.
Gueye did not play in the equivalent match last season.
Senegalese President Macky Sall also tweeted his support of Gueye.
Homosexual relationships are considered a crime in Senegal and can be punished with up to five years in prison.
