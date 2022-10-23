CF Montreal eliminated after 3-1 loss to New York City FC

All good things must come to an end, and for CF Montreal, that end was Sunday.

The team was repeatedly denied by goalkeeper Sean Johnson in a 3-1 loss to New York City FC in front of a packed house at Saputo Stadium.

Maximiliano Moralez, Heber and Talles Magno, on a penalty kick, got the ropes moving for defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC. The New Yorkers will continue their road trip to Philadelphia next Sunday.

As for Montreal, even the arrival of Honduran Romell Quioto at minute 54, who had not played since Sept. 17 on account of an injury, did not inspire a second wind.

Only a gift from Johnson to Djordje Mihailovic in the 85th minute gave the 19,619 fans something to cheer about. Still, the damage was already done, even as star players gave it their all until the final whistle.

-- More details to come.

-- This article by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 23, 2022.