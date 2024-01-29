Ceremony honours memory of men killed at Quebec City mosque, warns of rising hate
Seven years after the deadly attack on a Quebec City mosque, Boufeldja Benabdallah's voice broke as he spoke about the killing of six men who had come there just to pray.
They weren't praying for themselves, Benabdallah, the co-founder of the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre, told attendees Monday at a ceremony commemorating the victims of the Jan. 29, 2017, attack. They had been thanking God for the blessings they saw in the world when a gunman entered the mosque.
"Within two minutes, he fired 48 bullets, taking the lives of six fathers and wounding five others," Benabdallah said.
Speakers at the annual ceremony called for the attack to be remembered so it is not repeated and warned of rising hatred toward Muslims in Canada.
"We cry to remember this moment and to say that these are significant moments, moments that must never return to humanity," Benabdallah said.
Ibrahima Barry, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzedine Soufiane and Aboubaker Thabti were killed at the mosque shortly after evening prayers.
Politicians, federal, provincial and municipal, sit during a ceremony to commemorate the 2017 mosque shooting, Monday, January 29, 2024 in Quebec City. Organizers say the seventh anniversary event is intended to honour the memory of the dead and show support for their families, as well as for survivors of the attack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Amira Elghawaby, Canada's special representative on combatting Islamophobia, said Canadians should be not be afraid to be who they are, or to practice the religion of their choice.
"Today, as our communities are seeing a distressing rise in Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab racism, we must take this moment to remind each other of the consequences of leaving hate unchecked in our society," she told attendees at the ceremony.
Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand said every year when he is asked to speak at the ceremony, he tries to find words or gestures that heal the pain people are feeling.
"I don't know if those words exist, I don't know if that gesture exits, but we never stop trying," he said.
Quebec is enriched by its differences, he said, but added there is still work to do to end intimidation, hate and violence.
The ceremony was also marked by calls for solidarity with the Palestinian people, with some describing the Israeli military's response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks as a genocide.
Maryam Bessiri, one of the hosts of the ceremony, said many attendees at the event have been deeply affected by the suffering of Palestinian civilians.
"We share their pain and we denounce the silence, the lack of action and the absence of solidarity from our government," she said.
Earlier on Monday, Mohamed Labidi, the president of the Islamic Cultural Centre, told an Ottawa news conference that the current climate of rising Islamophobia reminds him of the weeks and months before the attack.
"The mosque's worshippers reported disgusting comments, vandalism and violent actions towards our community (before the 2017 attack.) However, the biggest threat was the atmosphere of impunity. Hateful people felt free to attack us, our lives were considered cheap and unimportant," he told a news conference in Ottawa. "What makes me angry today is that we're once again living in this atmosphere and environment."
Labidi said he believes Canadian governments — at multiple levels — have allowed this atmosphere to return since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas.
He made the comments at a news conference organized by the National Council of Canadian Muslims, where Stephen Brown, the organization's chief executive, said he had cancelled a planned meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Brown said his organization is receiving more complaints related to Islamaphobia than at any time in the past and that Trudeau's government has failed to follow through on an election promise to create a victims of hate support fund that would have provided compensation to the survivors of the mosque massacre.
Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and Premier François Legault, who have attended the ceremony in the past, did not participate this year, though both made statements marking the anniversary of the attack.
"We pay tribute to the victims we lost to this heinous act of hate. We also stand in solidarity with our Muslim friends and neighbours and reaffirm our commitment to combating Islamophobia," Trudeau said in a statement.
Quebec Premier François Legault marked the anniversary in a Facebook post, writing that "beyond our differences, we are all Quebecers. We have a duty to ensure that these hateful acts never happen again."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Million dollar bidding war underway for hockey cards found in Sask. basement
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies.
Sudbury police extend search area for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are continuing their search for a missing city councillor.
'Recovering well': Elon Musk's Neuralink implants its first brain chip in human
The first human patient has received an implant from brain-chip startup Neuralink on Sunday and is recovering well, the company's billionaire founder Elon Musk said.
They fell in love on vacation but went their separate ways. Four years later, she sent him an email: 'Remember me?'
Gabriella Vagnoli and Dan Watling bonded in Scotland in 2002, but lost touch not long after. Four years later, Gabriella’s name popped up in Dan’s email inbox.
Provinces knew the deal when they signed on to $10-a-day child care: Liberal minister
Families Minister Jenna Sudds says provinces and territories signed $10-a-day child care agreements with the federal government with their 'eyes wide open,' and Ottawa now expects them to make the program work.
U.S. to receive gold medals in wake of figure skater Valieva's Olympic DQ
International Olympic officials have told counterparts in the United States that their figure skating team will receive gold medals now that Russian skater Kamila Valieva has been disqualified for doping at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.
Prisoners in the U.S. are part of a hidden workforce linked to hundreds of popular food brands
A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.
Watch as the world's largest cruise ship, the 'Icon of the Seas,' sets sail
The biggest cruise ship in the world set sail for the high seas on its maiden voyage over the weekend as onlookers watched with a fireworks show in the background. The departure was captured on stunning drone footage.
Leap year means some employees make more money, while others get paid less
It's once again a leap year in 2024. For some Canadians, Feb. 29 means an extra day of pay, while others may find themselves having to work for free on the leap day.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Police searching for two suspects, SUV allegedly involved in East York ATM explosion
Toronto police have released images of two men as well as an SUV they believe were involved in the attempted theft of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in East York over the weekend.
-
Leon's plans to build residential units on 40-acre plot of land in Toronto
Furniture retailer Leon’s says it is moving forward with plans to build thousands of residential units on land it owns in North York.
-
Man with life-threatening injuries after being pinned by car against building: Toronto police
A man in his 50s has critical injuries after being pinned between a vehicle and a building, Toronto police say.
Atlantic
-
DNA testing may open doors for law enforcement: CTV legal analyst
Investigators on Prince Edward Island are crediting genetic DNA testing in helping them arrest a man in connection to the 1988 murder of Byron Carr, and it looks like the technology could open doors to solving other unresolved cases.
-
Power play: N.S. government buying NS Power debt to keep rates low
The Nova Scotia government says it intends to take on $117 million of the provincial power utility's fuel costs in order to reduce the burden on ratepayers.
-
Some Halifax encampment residents weather snow storm in tents rather than shelters
As they do with any serious weather event, Halifax Search & Rescue crews were busy through the night Sunday checking on the city’s homeless encampments.
London
-
'Pure foolishness': Stranded kayakers hang on for 30 minutes in frigid, fast-moving water
The Bayham Fire Department (BFD) isn’t going to bother retrieving a stranded kayak along the banks of Big Otter Creek near Vienna, Ont. The vessel is wedged among debris along the bank of the creek as the result of being capsized Saturday afternoon.
-
Wait continues for more suspects involved in Canadian junior hockey alleged sexual assault case
The wait game continues at London Police Service (LPS) headquarters for other members of the 2018 World Junior hockey team who have been charged in an alleged sexual assault involving a woman.
-
St. Thomas police lay arson charges following apartment complex explosion
A 41 year old is facing multiple charges on Monday, including arson, after an explosion at an affordable housing complex left dozens of residents displaced.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police extend search area for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are continuing their search for a missing city councillor.
-
Manitoulin Island woman charged in fatal Halloween crash
A 25-year-old woman from Manitoulin Island has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a senior last Halloween.
-
Two popular Manitoulin Island music festivals cancelled
Two popular annual Manitoulin Island music festivals are being shut down, organizers announced Monday morning on social media.
Calgary
-
Parents receive notice their daycares will begin rolling closures Tuesday
Many Alberta parents received the unwelcome news Monday night that their daycares are planning to be part of a series of rolling closures starting Tuesday.
-
Cypress County councillor murdered by his ailing wife, court determines
Deborah Belyea was found guilty of Alfred Belyea's second-degree murder Monday in a Medicine Hat, Alta., courtroom.
-
Here's how Calgary's proposed residential rezoning plan would affect your property
The City of Calgary is looking for public input on its proposed rezoning plan that would see communities re-designated to allow for higher-density housing.
Kitchener
-
Crews demolish beloved Waterloo landmark
Sonny’s Restaurant, the iconic Waterloo landmark which opened in 1965, was torn down on Monday.
-
Growing family doctor shortage in Kitchener
New numbers show 2.3 million people across Ontario don't have a family doctor.
-
Vaccination appointments can now be booked at student catch-up clinics
Public health has launched catch-up clinics for the more than 32,000 students in Waterloo Region with outdated vaccination records.
Vancouver
-
'A fantastic run': Decades-old mural painted over in downtown Vancouver
A well-known six-storey mural, prominently displayed on the side of a downtown Vancouver building for more than three decades, has been painted over.
-
Debate intensifies over plan to share B.C. Crown land decisions with Indigenous representatives
The NDP government is planning some major changes to the way decisions are made when it comes to public land use in B.C.
-
Abbotsford still waiting for funding to protect against a flooding disaster
Anxious. That’s how some residents of Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford were feeling after fields began flooding Sunday and water started seeping into basements.
Edmonton
-
Epcor issues mandatory ban on non-essential water use
Epcor issued a mandatory ban on non-essential water use for the Edmonton-area on Monday as a result of an issue at a treatment plant.
-
'I have nothing': Resident of Whyte Avenue apartment starting over after fire that put his mother in ICU
A man whose mother is in ICU after an apartment fire on Friday says she could be on oxygen for the rest of her life.
-
Potential lessons for Edmonton in Houston's success in reducing homeless population by 61%
Nearly 15 years since the city announced a 10-year plan to end homelessness, Homeward Trust recorded nearly 3,000 homeless people in Edmonton earlier this month.
Windsor
-
Transit, street parking, user fees at centre of operating budget deliberations
The brakes have been slammed on a proposal by a pair of city councillors to add thousands of service hours to Windsor's transit system, while also reassigning extra 'school' buses to general routes.
-
'Maybe next year it’ll be in Detroit': Despite NFC loss, local Lions fans thankful for whirlwind season
Dave Malian has been a Detroit Lions season ticket holder since the early 90s, attended the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco with his two sons.
-
NTP finds curious inconsistency in 2010 Leamington, Essex County tornado data
The tornadoes that hit Leamington and the surrounding areas in 2010 may have been larger and more devastating than first thought, according to newly reviewed data from the Northern Tornadoes Project.
Regina
-
Fire at Regina recycling facility under control, no injuries reported
No one was injured in a fire in Regina's Eastview neighbourhood on Monday, according to an update from Regina Fire.
-
Sask. teachers announce full-day, rotating strikes
Teachers across Saskatchewan will walk off the job in a series of rotating one-day strikes.
-
Sask. mass killer had 'child-like demeanour,' inquest hears
A, Indigenous elder who works in the correctional system told a Saskatchewan inquest that the man responsible for the worst mass stabbing in Canadian history had a 'child-like' demeanour.
Ottawa
-
Fraudsters use deepfake technology to turn CTV Ottawa story into scam video
On Jan. 16, CTV News Ottawa aired a story about a retired Ottawa couple that was scammed into using their line of credit to purchase cryptocurrency through a 'financial advisor'. Two weeks later, a fraudulent rendition of that story made with deepfake AI surfaced on Facebook.
-
Ottawa senior says he was denied a car rental because he was 'too old'
An Ottawa senior is warning his peers after he was declined a rental car for being too old and was denied a refund.
-
One man in critical condition after afternoon shooting
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in hospital in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mass killer had 'child-like demeanour,' inquest hears
A, Indigenous elder who works in the correctional system told a Saskatchewan inquest that the man responsible for the worst mass stabbing in Canadian history had a 'child-like' demeanour.
-
Saskatoon parents say new shelter will be too close to school
Some parents are hoping to reverse a joint decision by the city and the province to open a 30-bed shelter in the Sutherland neighbourhood due to its proximity to an elementary school.
-
Sask. teachers announce full-day, rotating strikes
Teachers across Saskatchewan will walk off the job in a series of rotating one-day strikes.