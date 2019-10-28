MONTREAL -- The Quebec government has granted $272,800 to the Centaur Theatre for important repairs to the catwalks in its main theatre space.

The government said in a statement Monday that the funds, which come from the Minister of Culture and Communications, will allow for the construction of new catwalks that will provide the theatre with greater flexibility in terms of lighting design, which will contribute to higher-calibre productions.

"By contributing to improvements in institutions such as the Centaur Theatre, your government is showing its desire to support the cultural vitality of Montreal," Culture and Communications Minister Nathalie Roy said in the statement. "The work to be done at the Centaur Theatre will allow this institution to significantly improve the conditions in which our theatre artists evolve, which we want to do throughout all of Quebec."

The Centaur Theatre, on St-Francois-Xavier St. in Montreal, was founded in 1969. It is located in a building that was constructed in 1903 and which originally housed the Montreal Stock Exchange.