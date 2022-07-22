Catalytic converters stolen from 10 buses in Sherbrooke

Sherbrooke police (SPS) is investigating after the catalytic converters of 10 buses were stolen -- estimated at $50,000 worth in damages.

According to police, the theft occurred on King Street East in an industrial and commercial area of the Fleurimont sector.

Police say the perpetrator(s) jumped a fence in order to gain access to the buses.

Catalytic converter thefts have plagued many police forces in Canada in recent years.

It is an easily removable part of a vehicle's exhaust system that contains sought-after metals such as palladium, rhodium and platinum.

However, it is an expensive part to replace.

Police are urging people to keep commercial areas and parking lots secure and well-lit and ensure that alarm systems and surveillance cameras are operating.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 22, 2022.