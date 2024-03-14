MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 'Caricatures of a hateful nature' sent in a letter to Montreal Islamic centre: police investigating

    Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO
    The Montreal police (SPVM) hate crimes unit is investigating after a letter containing "caricatures of a hateful nature" was sent to the Islamic Centre of Quebec in the St-Laurent borough.

    Officers responded to centre (El Markaz Islami) on Laval Road on Monday and transferred the file to investigators.

    SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils described it as an "incident" and not a crime at the moment.

    "The investigators are in contact with the person in charge of the place and also the community," said Chevrefils.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

